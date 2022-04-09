Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Saia worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

SAIA opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

