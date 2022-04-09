Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,644 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

