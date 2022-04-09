Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $738.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.68. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

