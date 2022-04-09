Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEXDU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

