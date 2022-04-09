Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Zuora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $62,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

