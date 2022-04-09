Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $10.05 Million in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000.
Shares of NASDAQ XFINU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.03.
ExcelFin Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ExcelFin Acquisition (XFINU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.