Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $10.05 Million in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XFINU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

