Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 88,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of SSYS opened at $21.74 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

