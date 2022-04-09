Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 48,959 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Aspen Aerogels worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $16,757,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 206,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

ASPN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

