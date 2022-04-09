Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,392 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of ViewRay worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.25.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRAY. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

