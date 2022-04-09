Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Shares of SMAPU opened at $10.06 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

About SportsMap Tech Acquisition (Get Rating)

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.