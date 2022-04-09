Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $58.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.08%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.