Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. Calix has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

