Callisto Network Trading Down 8.8% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $43,860.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.86 or 0.07590638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00098157 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 79.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

