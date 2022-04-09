Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) to “Hold”

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HRCXF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)
