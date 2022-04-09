Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. 30,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,485,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cano Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cano Health by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

