Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

