Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$521,107.44 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

CPX stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,409. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPX. CIBC cut their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

