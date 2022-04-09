Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.32

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.32 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.76). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.76), with a volume of 4,805 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99. The stock has a market cap of £98.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

