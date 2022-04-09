Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE:CS opened at C$6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.717298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.