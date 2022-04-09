Carbon Market Cap Achieves $1.87 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $65,278.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.19 or 0.07599974 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,761.70 or 1.00113463 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,399,052 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.