Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.57.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.20. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.