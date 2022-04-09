Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.