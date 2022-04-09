Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 692.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA stock traded down $3.92 on Monday, hitting $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,326. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.82. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

