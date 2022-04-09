Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $6.81. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 26,470 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.