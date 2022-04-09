Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.