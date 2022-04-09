CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of CBIZ worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBZ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

