CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Gap Up to $48.99

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.99, but opened at $54.30. CDK Global shares last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 1,084,053 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

