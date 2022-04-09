CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

