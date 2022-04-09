Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $56.76

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $51.63. Celsius shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.
In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
