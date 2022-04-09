Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $56.76

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $51.63. Celsius shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

