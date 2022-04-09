Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celularity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

CELU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Celularity has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

