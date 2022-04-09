Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,914 shares of company stock worth $3,019,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

