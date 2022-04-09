Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

