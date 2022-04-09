Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

