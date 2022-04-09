Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 346,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 493,471 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,469,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,067,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

