Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $263.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

