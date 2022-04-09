Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.89.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
