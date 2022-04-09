Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.96 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

