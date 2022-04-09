Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

