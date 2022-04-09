Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,690,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

