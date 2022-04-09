Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

