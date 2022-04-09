Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.46) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.87) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 271 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.70. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £477.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

