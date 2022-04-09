Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $87.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 580,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

