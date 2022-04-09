ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.07 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and approximately $994,303.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.22 or 0.07587061 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.49 or 0.99930872 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

