Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTHR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

