Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $377.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $405.40.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL opened at $302.40 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $350.46.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.