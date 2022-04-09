Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Graham by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $609.87 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

