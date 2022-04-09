Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $11.23 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

