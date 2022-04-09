Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of SciPlay worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,866,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.32. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

