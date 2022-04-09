Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $967,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 224.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 56,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

