Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $344,000 in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 50,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS IYZ opened at $29.69 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.